First Bank & Trust Has $225,000 Stock Holdings in Procore Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCOR)

First Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Procore Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCOR – Get Rating) by 22.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,885 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 717 shares during the period. First Bank & Trust’s holdings in Procore Technologies were worth $225,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in PCOR. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Procore Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,704,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Procore Technologies by 99.7% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 1,289 shares in the last quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Procore Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,044,000. Vantage Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Procore Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,759,000. Finally, Rheos Capital Works Inc. acquired a new stake in Procore Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,399,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PCOR. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Procore Technologies from $90.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Procore Technologies from $90.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Procore Technologies from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Procore Technologies from $85.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Procore Technologies from $113.00 to $95.00 in a report on Thursday, June 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Procore Technologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $86.27.

In related news, CRO Dennis Lyandres sold 9,900 shares of Procore Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.79, for a total transaction of $423,621.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 659,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,221,631.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other Procore Technologies news, CRO Dennis Lyandres sold 9,900 shares of Procore Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.79, for a total value of $423,621.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 659,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,221,631.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, SVP William Fred Fleming, Jr. sold 1,698 shares of Procore Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.79, for a total transaction of $72,657.42. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 67,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,873,733.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 111,476 shares of company stock valued at $4,972,888 over the last quarter. Insiders own 40.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PCOR opened at $45.36 on Friday. Procore Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.00 and a twelve month high of $108.75. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.78.

Procore Technologies (NASDAQ:PCOR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by $0.05. Procore Technologies had a negative net margin of 54.32% and a negative return on equity of 23.19%. The business had revenue of $159.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.25 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.04) earnings per share. Procore Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 40.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Procore Technologies, Inc. will post -1.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Procore Technologies, Inc provides a cloud-based construction management platform and related software products in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables owners, general and specialty contractors, architects, and engineers to collaborate on construction projects. It offers Preconstruction that facilitates collaboration between internal and external stakeholders during the planning, budgeting, estimating, bidding, and partner selection phase of a construction project; and Project Management, which enables real-time collaboration, information storage, design, BIM model clash detection, and regulation compliance for teams on the jobsite and in the back office.

