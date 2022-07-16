First Bank & Trust Acquires 552 Shares of Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE)

First Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE – Get Rating) by 18.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,516 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 552 shares during the quarter. First Bank & Trust’s holdings in Guidewire Software were worth $333,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Guidewire Software in the first quarter valued at about $158,000. Exchange Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Guidewire Software by 6.7% in the first quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. now owns 48,460 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,585,000 after acquiring an additional 3,060 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Guidewire Software during the first quarter worth about $165,000. TownSquare Capital LLC lifted its position in Guidewire Software by 7.3% during the first quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 9,086 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $860,000 after purchasing an additional 621 shares during the period. Finally, Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Guidewire Software by 23.8% during the first quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,661 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $536,000 after purchasing an additional 1,087 shares during the period.

Get Guidewire Software alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Guidewire Software

In other news, Director Andrew William Fraser Brown sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.14, for a total transaction of $296,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $187,129.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider James Winston King sold 993 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.18, for a total transaction of $71,674.74. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 28,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,043,199.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Andrew William Fraser Brown sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.14, for a total value of $296,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,524 shares in the company, valued at $187,129.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 15,898 shares of company stock valued at $1,157,541. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Guidewire Software Trading Up 1.5 %

Guidewire Software stock opened at $70.63 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $75.69 and a 200-day moving average of $87.98. Guidewire Software, Inc. has a 1 year low of $69.06 and a 1 year high of $130.95. The company has a quick ratio of 4.45, a current ratio of 4.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 7th. The technology company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $197.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $187.73 million. Guidewire Software had a negative net margin of 18.86% and a negative return on equity of 7.80%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.39) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Guidewire Software, Inc. will post -1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on GWRE. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Guidewire Software from $89.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Guidewire Software in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Guidewire Software from $100.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. StockNews.com cut shares of Guidewire Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, June 18th. Finally, JMP Securities raised shares of Guidewire Software from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, March 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Guidewire Software has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $109.60.

About Guidewire Software

(Get Rating)

Guidewire Software, Inc provides software products for property and casualty insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite comprising Guidewire PolicyCenter, BillingCenter, and ClaimCenter applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform that offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers; and Guidewire InsuranceSuite for Self-Managed.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Guidewire Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guidewire Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.