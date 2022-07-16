Financial Survey: Archaea Energy (NYSE:LFG) vs. ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. II (NASDAQ:ACTD)

Archaea Energy (NYSE:LFG – Get Rating) and ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. II (NASDAQ:ACTD – Get Rating) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings and institutional ownership.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

55.9% of Archaea Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 74.8% of ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. II shares are owned by institutional investors. 36.7% of Archaea Energy shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Archaea Energy and ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. II’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Archaea Energy N/A N/A -9.66% ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. II N/A N/A -3.83%

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Archaea Energy 0 0 5 0 3.00 ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. II 0 0 1 0 3.00

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Archaea Energy and ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. II, as provided by MarketBeat.

Archaea Energy currently has a consensus target price of $28.80, indicating a potential upside of 108.54%. ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. II has a consensus target price of $24.00, indicating a potential upside of 133.46%. Given ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. II’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. II is more favorable than Archaea Energy.

Volatility & Risk

Archaea Energy has a beta of 1.04, meaning that its share price is 4% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. II has a beta of 0.02, meaning that its share price is 98% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Archaea Energy and ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. II’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Archaea Energy $77.13 million 21.43 -$23.90 million N/A N/A ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. II N/A N/A -$16.19 million N/A N/A

ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. II has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Archaea Energy.

About Archaea Energy

(Get Rating)

Archaea Energy Inc. operates as a renewable natural gas (RNG) and renewable electricity producer in the United States. It owns and operates a diversified portfolio of 23 landfill gas recovery and processing projects across 12 states, including 13 projects that collectively generate approximately 177.3 MW of electric capacity and 10 projects that have capacity to produce approximately 27,480 million of British thermal units per day of pipeline-quality RNG. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Houston, Texas.

About ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. II

(Get Rating)

ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. II intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities in energy and natural resources sectors. ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. II was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Boston, Massachusetts.

