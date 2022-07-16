Financial Counselors Inc. Sells 593 Shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Financial Counselors Inc. decreased its position in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,884 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 593 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $2,884,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GPC. Country Trust Bank raised its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 376.2% in the 4th quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 200 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. JNBA Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 103.8% during the 4th quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 214 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co acquired a new stake in Genuine Parts in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC boosted its position in Genuine Parts by 82.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 239 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.92% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on GPC shares. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Genuine Parts to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Genuine Parts in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Genuine Parts from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $133.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $137.75.

Genuine Parts Price Performance

NYSE GPC opened at $138.54 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $134.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $131.82. Genuine Parts has a 12 month low of $115.63 and a 12 month high of $142.97. The stock has a market cap of $19.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.45, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The specialty retailer reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.16. Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 30.84% and a net margin of 4.71%. The firm had revenue of $5.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.50 earnings per share. Genuine Parts’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Genuine Parts will post 7.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Genuine Parts Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $0.895 per share. This represents a $3.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 2nd. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.42%.

Genuine Parts Profile

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates through Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory and supply items used by various automotive aftermarket customers, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

