Financial Counselors Inc. Sells 152 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Financial Counselors Inc. lessened its stake in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,439 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 152 shares during the quarter. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $3,723,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Boeing in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Boeing by 102.9% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC now owns 138 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Boeing during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. AHL Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Boeing during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Boeing by 94.1% during the 4th quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 198 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.96% of the company’s stock.

BA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $245.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of Boeing from $193.00 to $192.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Boeing from $288.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Benchmark dropped their target price on shares of Boeing from $250.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Boeing from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $219.00 to $209.00 in a report on Thursday, June 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $222.18.

Shares of NYSE:BA opened at $147.74 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $133.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $172.45. The Boeing Company has a 1 year low of $113.02 and a 1 year high of $241.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.41 billion, a PE ratio of -17.86 and a beta of 1.36.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($2.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($2.49). The company had revenue of $13.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.90 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($1.53) earnings per share. Analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

