Financial Counselors Inc. Raises Position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

Financial Counselors Inc. raised its position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,709 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the quarter. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $2,995,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $528,021,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 23.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,470,639 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,017,072,000 after purchasing an additional 650,759 shares during the period. Barings LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 18.8% in the fourth quarter. Barings LLC now owns 1,302,150 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $381,595,000 after purchasing an additional 206,150 shares during the period. TIAA FSB boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 1,782,246 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $522,213,000 after purchasing an additional 137,399 shares during the period. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 8,657.3% during the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 91,952 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,947,000 after acquiring an additional 90,902 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWO opened at $211.90 on Friday. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $192.88 and a fifty-two week high of $329.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $211.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $238.45.

About iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.