Financial Counselors Inc. Lowers Stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

Financial Counselors Inc. cut its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,506 shares of the company’s stock after selling 140 shares during the quarter. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $2,161,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IWP. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Okabena Investment Services Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

IWP opened at $81.18 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $92.88. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $74.75 and a 1-year high of $123.45.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

