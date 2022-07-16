Financial Counselors Inc. Has $3.52 Million Holdings in Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM)

Financial Counselors Inc. increased its stake in Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,962 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 720 shares during the quarter. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Atlassian were worth $3,515,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Atlassian in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Nvwm LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 142.9% in the 4th quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 85 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New Hampshire acquired a new stake in Atlassian during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Atlassian during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in Atlassian during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TEAM opened at $188.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.30, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19. Atlassian Co. Plc has a 52 week low of $159.54 and a 52 week high of $483.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -65.82 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $186.38 and its 200 day moving average is $254.42.

Atlassian ( NASDAQ:TEAM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The technology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.10. Atlassian had a negative return on equity of 56.13% and a negative net margin of 27.73%. The firm had revenue of $740.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $703.87 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Atlassian Co. Plc will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on TEAM. Mizuho cut their price target on Atlassian from $500.00 to $360.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. KeyCorp cut their price target on Atlassian from $442.00 to $397.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Atlassian from $460.00 to $430.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Atlassian from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $279.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Atlassian from $275.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Atlassian has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $364.88.

Atlassian Corporation Plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its products include JIRA, a workflow management system for teams to plan, track, collaborate, and manage work, and projects; Jira Service Management, a service desk product for creating and managing service experiences for various service team providers, including IT, legal, and HR teams; Jira Align for enterprise agile planning; Opsgenie, an incident management tool that centralizes alerts and notifies right people at right time; and Statuspage for incident communication.

