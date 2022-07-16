Financial Counselors Inc. Has $1.90 Million Stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Financial Counselors Inc. decreased its position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 8.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,486 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 240 shares during the quarter. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $1,900,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Sierra Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Disciplined Investments LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 93.81% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at BlackRock

In other news, Director William E. Ford bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $681.44 per share, for a total transaction of $1,362,880.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 14,915 shares in the company, valued at $10,163,677.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

BlackRock Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BLK opened at $600.37 on Friday. BlackRock, Inc. has a 1-year low of $575.60 and a 1-year high of $973.16. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $621.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $712.04. The company has a current ratio of 4.33, a quick ratio of 4.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market cap of $90.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.26.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The asset manager reported $7.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.12 by ($1.76). BlackRock had a net margin of 31.20% and a return on equity of 17.00%. The business had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $10.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that BlackRock, Inc. will post 35.28 earnings per share for the current year.

BlackRock Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be issued a dividend of $4.88 per share. This represents a $19.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 6th. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.06%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BLK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on BlackRock from $747.00 to $725.00 in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group decreased their target price on BlackRock from $825.00 to $718.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on BlackRock in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $873.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on BlackRock from $932.00 to $801.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on BlackRock from $830.00 to $710.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $796.23.

BlackRock Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

