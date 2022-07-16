Financial Counselors Inc. Has $1.67 Million Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Financial Counselors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Get Rating) by 23.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,728 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,293 shares during the quarter. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,669,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VBK. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 93.1% during the 4th quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 7,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,135,000 after buying an additional 3,653 shares during the period. Kwmg LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 33,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,326,000 after buying an additional 2,187 shares during the period. Prosperity Planning Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Prosperity Planning Inc. now owns 9,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,771,000 after buying an additional 876 shares during the period. BLB&B Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 1,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Finally, Eidelman Virant Capital lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 27.0% during the 1st quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital now owns 2,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $580,000 after buying an additional 497 shares during the period.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $202.78 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $204.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $230.36. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $186.95 and a one year high of $306.78.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

