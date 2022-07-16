Financial Counselors Inc. Decreases Stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Financial Counselors Inc. lowered its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Get Rating) by 9.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,914 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,035 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,802,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. KRS Capital Management LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Aspire Wealth Management Corp purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 76.7% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 820 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the period. 69.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $38.63 on Friday. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $38.05 and a one year high of $54.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $40.55 and its 200 day moving average is $44.28.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.