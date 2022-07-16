Financial Counselors Inc. Cuts Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Financial Counselors Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 11.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,125 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,158 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $3,427,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 26,038,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,884,982,000 after purchasing an additional 1,812,033 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,136,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $708,907,000 after purchasing an additional 112,994 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,791,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $630,942,000 after purchasing an additional 106,939 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 2,035,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $460,122,000 after purchasing an additional 282,632 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,911,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,965,000 after buying an additional 92,255 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VB opened at $179.17 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $183.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $200.61. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $169.62 and a one year high of $241.06.

