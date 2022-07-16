Financial Counselors Inc. Boosts Holdings in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG)

Financial Counselors Inc. boosted its position in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Rating) by 8.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,642 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,427 shares during the quarter. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Datadog were worth $2,824,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Datadog by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 1,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Datadog by 44.4% during the 1st quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC raised its position in shares of Datadog by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 1,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of Datadog by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 5,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $994,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Datadog by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 23,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,201,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. 65.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Datadog alerts:

Insider Transactions at Datadog

In related news, insider Amit Agarwal sold 2,500 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.88, for a total transaction of $262,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 184,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,385,285.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Amit Agarwal sold 2,500 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.88, for a total transaction of $262,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 184,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,385,285.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Julie Richardson sold 3,906 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.53, for a total transaction of $509,850.18. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $276,201.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 98,882 shares of company stock valued at $10,229,920. Company insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Datadog Trading Down 0.2 %

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DDOG. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Datadog from $170.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered their price objective on shares of Datadog from $228.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Datadog from $225.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of Datadog in a report on Thursday, July 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Datadog from $210.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $169.40.

NASDAQ:DDOG opened at $93.60 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $97.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $127.11. Datadog, Inc. has a 12 month low of $81.12 and a 12 month high of $199.68. The company has a current ratio of 3.33, a quick ratio of 3.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market cap of $29.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9,360,000.00 and a beta of 1.21.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.10. Datadog had a net margin of 0.17% and a return on equity of 1.53%. The firm had revenue of $363.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $337.81 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.03) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 82.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.14 EPS for the current year.

Datadog Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of its customers technology stack.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Datadog Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Datadog and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.