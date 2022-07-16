Financial Comparison: Sumco (OTCMKTS:SUOPY) and Transphorm (OTCMKTS:TGAN)

Sumco (OTCMKTS:SUOPY – Get Rating) and Transphorm (OTCMKTS:TGAN – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Risk & Volatility

Sumco has a beta of 1.41, meaning that its stock price is 41% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Transphorm has a beta of -0.28, meaning that its stock price is 128% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Sumco and Transphorm’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sumco $3.06 billion 1.48 $374.20 million $2.47 10.45 Transphorm $24.05 million 10.33 -$10.23 million ($0.20) -21.95

Profitability

Sumco has higher revenue and earnings than Transphorm. Transphorm is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Sumco, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This table compares Sumco and Transphorm’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sumco 12.20% 9.89% 6.26% Transphorm -42.56% -247.92% -32.02%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Sumco and Transphorm, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sumco 0 0 0 0 N/A Transphorm 0 1 1 0 2.50

Transphorm has a consensus target price of $8.75, suggesting a potential upside of 99.32%. Given Transphorm’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Transphorm is more favorable than Sumco.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.0% of Sumco shares are held by institutional investors. 3.0% of Transphorm shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Sumco beats Transphorm on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sumco

Sumco Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells silicon wafers for the semiconductor industry primarily in Japan, the United States, China, Taiwan, Korea, and internationally. It provides monocrystalline ingots, as well as polished, annealed, epitaxial, junction isolated, silicon-on-insulator, and reclaimed polished wafers. The company was formerly known as Sumitomo Mitsubishi Silicon Corp. and changed its name to Sumco Corporation in August 2005. Sumco Corporation was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

About Transphorm

Transphorm, Inc., a semiconductor company, develops, manufactures, and sells gallium nitride (GaN) semiconductor components for use in power conversion in Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, the United States, Japan, South Korea, and Europe. The company's products include GaN field effect transistors in various packages. Its GaN devices allows customers to design power systems creating functional value in various end products, including smartphone power adapters/fast-chargers, power supplies for datacenter servers/communication, industrial power converters, chargers/converters/inverters for electric vehicles, and other applications. The company offers its products through regional distributors and sales representatives. Transphorm, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Goleta, California.

