Filecoin (FIL) Trading Down 7.6% Over Last 7 Days

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on July 16th. Filecoin has a total market cap of $1.27 billion and $91.87 million worth of Filecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Filecoin coin can now be bought for $5.38 or 0.00025369 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Filecoin has traded down 7.6% against the dollar.

Filecoin Coin Profile

Filecoin’s genesis date was July 19th, 2017. Filecoin’s total supply is 236,516,271 coins. The official website for Filecoin is filecoin.io. Filecoin’s official Twitter account is @Filecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Filecoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Filecoin is a decentralized storage network that turns cloud storage into an algorithmic market. The market runs on a blockchain with a native protocol token (also called “Filecoin”), which miners earn by providing storage to clients. Conversely, clients spend Filecoin hiring miners to store or distribute data. Filecoin miners compete to mine blocks with sizable rewards, but Filecoin mining power is proportional to active storage, which directly provides a useful service to clients. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Filecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Filecoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Filecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

