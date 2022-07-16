Field Trip Health (NASDAQ:FTRP) Trading Down 3.5%

Field Trip Health Ltd. (NASDAQ:FTRP – Get Rating) shares were down 3.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $0.76 and last traded at $0.80. Approximately 62,371 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 72% from the average daily volume of 225,527 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.83.

Field Trip Health Trading Up 4.9 %

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 8.20 and a quick ratio of 8.20.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Field Trip Health

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FTRP. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in Field Trip Health in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. AdvisorShares Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Field Trip Health by 439.1% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 228,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $562,000 after purchasing an additional 185,988 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Field Trip Health by 48.1% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,467,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,554,000 after purchasing an additional 476,759 shares in the last quarter. Oasis Management Co Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Field Trip Health by 285.9% in the fourth quarter. Oasis Management Co Ltd. now owns 2,337,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,657,000 after purchasing an additional 1,731,477 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. bought a new position in shares of Field Trip Health in the first quarter worth $116,000. 16.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Field Trip Health Company Profile

Field Trip Health Ltd. engages in the development and delivery of psychedelic therapies in North America. The company operates Field Trip Health Centres that provide psychedelic therapies; offers Field Trip Digital apps; and Field Trip Discovery, a drug development division developing the next generation of psychedelic molecules.

