Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) Stock Rating Lowered by Wells Fargo & Company

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They presently have a $101.00 price target on the information technology services provider’s stock, down from their prior price target of $132.00. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 6.07% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on FIS. Evercore ISI raised shares of Fidelity National Information Services from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $115.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Monday, June 13th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $102.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $145.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $138.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Fidelity National Information Services presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $132.44.

Fidelity National Information Services Stock Performance

Shares of FIS opened at $95.22 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. Fidelity National Information Services has a twelve month low of $85.00 and a twelve month high of $152.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $97.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $101.49. The firm has a market cap of $57.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.34, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.73.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fidelity National Information Services

Fidelity National Information Services ( NYSE:FIS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.01. Fidelity National Information Services had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 8.76%. The firm had revenue of $3.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Fidelity National Information Services will post 7.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FIS. Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 58.9% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 3,532 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $389,000 after acquiring an additional 1,309 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 25.1% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 3,770 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $411,000 after buying an additional 757 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,501 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 314 shares during the period. Capital Insight Partners LLC grew its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC now owns 26,022 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,840,000 after purchasing an additional 809 shares during the period. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,798 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,615,000 after purchasing an additional 1,724 shares during the period. 89.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fidelity National Information Services Company Profile

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for merchants, banks, and capital markets firms worldwide. It operates through Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Merchant Solutions segment offers enterprise acquiring, software-led small- to medium-sized businesses acquiring, and global e-commerce solutions.

