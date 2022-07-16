Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FDIS) Shares Sold by Accel Wealth Management

Accel Wealth Management trimmed its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FDIS – Get Rating) by 66.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 401 shares of the company’s stock after selling 800 shares during the quarter. Accel Wealth Management’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF were worth $32,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF by 6.9% in the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 44,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,525,000 after acquiring an additional 2,868 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF by 20.4% in the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after buying an additional 649 shares in the last quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF during the 1st quarter worth $114,000. WMG Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. WMG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $719,000 after purchasing an additional 705 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF by 27.5% during the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 66,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,228,000 after purchasing an additional 14,276 shares in the last quarter.

Get Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF alerts:

Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF Price Performance

Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF stock opened at $62.04 on Friday. Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $57.01 and a fifty-two week high of $93.42. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.66.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FDIS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.