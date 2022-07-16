Fidelity European Trust (LON:FEV) Stock Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $286.42

Fidelity European Trust PLC (LON:FEV – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 286.42 ($3.41) and traded as low as GBX 276 ($3.28). Fidelity European Trust shares last traded at GBX 277.50 ($3.30), with a volume of 273,739 shares changing hands.

Fidelity European Trust Stock Up 2.7 %

The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 286.34 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 300.52. The company has a market cap of £1.17 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 413.04.

Fidelity European Trust Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Fidelity European Trust PLC is an open-ended equity fund launched and managed by FIL Investment Services (UK) Limited. It is co-managed by FIL Investments International Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of Continental Europe. It makes its investments in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity European Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity European Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.