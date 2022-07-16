FIBOS Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $48,248.00 (FO)

FIBOS (FO) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on July 15th. One FIBOS coin can now be bought for about $0.0020 or 0.00000010 BTC on major exchanges. FIBOS has a total market cap of $2.12 million and $48,248.00 worth of FIBOS was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, FIBOS has traded up 4.1% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About FIBOS

FIBOS’s total supply is 1,075,771,761 coins and its circulating supply is 1,071,593,128 coins. FIBOS’s official Twitter account is @fibos_io. FIBOS’s official website is fibos.io.

Buying and Selling FIBOS

According to CryptoCompare, “FIBOS is a platform for creating and developing blockchain application ecosystems. It allows users to easily create their own value network. Helping developers and entrepreneurs everywhere step into the Blockchain world. “

