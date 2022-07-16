FG Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

FG Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 27,700 shares, a decline of 42.7% from the June 15th total of 48,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 40,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.
FG Financial Group Trading Down 0.7 %
Shares of NASDAQ:FGF opened at $1.48 on Friday. FG Financial Group has a 12 month low of $1.39 and a 12 month high of $8.74. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.88.
FG Financial Group (NASDAQ:FGF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.15 million for the quarter.
Insider Transactions at FG Financial Group
FG Financial Group Company Profile
FG Financial Group, Inc operates as a reinsurance and investment management holding company in the United States. The company offers specialty property and casualty reinsurance products and services. It also operates a special purpose acquisition company platform (SPAC) that provides various strategic, administrative, and regulatory support services to newly formed SPACs for a monthly fee.
