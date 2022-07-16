Federal Screw Works (OTCMKTS:FSCR) Trading Up 1.3%

Federal Screw Works (OTCMKTS:FSCR – Get Rating) traded up 1.3% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $7.14 and last traded at $7.14. 100 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 82% from the average session volume of 564 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.05.

Federal Screw Works Price Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average is $7.69 and its 200-day moving average is $7.63.

About Federal Screw Works

(Get Rating)

Federal Screw Works manufactures and sells industrial component parts primarily to the automobile industry in the United States. It operates through Big Rapids, Romulus, Traverse City, and Novex Tool divisions. The company offers cold formed and machined pins, including piston pins, planetary and differential gear shafts, and oil pump and steering shafts for the automotive, refrigeration, and small engine industries; and cold formed machined products, such as suspension ball studs, fluid line adapters, and precision formed and machined valve lifter bodies to the automotive industry.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Federal Screw Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Federal Screw Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.