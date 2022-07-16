FAT Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:FATBB) Increases Dividend to $0.14 Per Share

FAT Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:FATBB – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 14th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 16th will be given a dividend of 0.14 per share on Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 15th. This is an increase from FAT Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13.
FAT Brands Stock Performance
NASDAQ:FATBB opened at $7.70 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.73. FAT Brands has a 12 month low of $5.50 and a 12 month high of $30.66.
FAT Brands (NASDAQ:FATBB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($1.13) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $97.40 million for the quarter.
FAT Brands Company Profile
FAT Brands Inc, a multi-brand franchising company, acquires, develops, and manages quick service, fast casual, casual dining, and polished casual dining restaurant concepts worldwide. As of April 18, 2022, it owned seventeen restaurant brands, including Round Table Pizza, Fatburger, Marble Slab Creamery, Johnny Rockets, Fazoli's, Twin Peaks, Great American Cookies, Hot Dog on a Stick, Buffalo's Cafe and Buffalo's Express, Hurricane Grill & Wings, Pretzelmaker, Elevation Burger, Native Grill & Wings, Yalla Mediterranean, and Ponderosa Steakhouse/Bonanza Steakhouse, as well as 2,300 franchised locations.
