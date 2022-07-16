FAT Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:FATBB) Increases Dividend to $0.14 Per Share

FAT Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:FATBB – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 14th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 16th will be given a dividend of 0.14 per share on Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 15th. This is an increase from FAT Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13.

FAT Brands Stock Performance

NASDAQ:FATBB opened at $7.70 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.73. FAT Brands has a 12 month low of $5.50 and a 12 month high of $30.66.

Get FAT Brands alerts:

FAT Brands (NASDAQ:FATBB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($1.13) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $97.40 million for the quarter.

Insider Transactions at FAT Brands

FAT Brands Company Profile

In other news, CEO Andrew Wiederhorn sold 23,949 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.23, for a total value of $436,590.27. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 980 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,865.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders bought a total of 9,977 shares of company stock worth $70,051 in the last quarter.

(Get Rating)

FAT Brands Inc, a multi-brand franchising company, acquires, develops, and manages quick service, fast casual, casual dining, and polished casual dining restaurant concepts worldwide. As of April 18, 2022, it owned seventeen restaurant brands, including Round Table Pizza, Fatburger, Marble Slab Creamery, Johnny Rockets, Fazoli's, Twin Peaks, Great American Cookies, Hot Dog on a Stick, Buffalo's Cafe and Buffalo's Express, Hurricane Grill & Wings, Pretzelmaker, Elevation Burger, Native Grill & Wings, Yalla Mediterranean, and Ponderosa Steakhouse/Bonanza Steakhouse, as well as 2,300 franchised locations.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for FAT Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FAT Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.