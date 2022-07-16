FairGame (FAIR) Reaches Market Cap of $961,753.42

FairGame (FAIR) traded 0.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on July 16th. One FairGame coin can currently be bought for $0.0010 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges. FairGame has a total market cap of $961,753.42 and $105,542.00 worth of FairGame was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, FairGame has traded down 0.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

FairGame Profile

FAIR is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Groestl hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 6th, 2014. FairGame’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 960,000,000 coins. FairGame’s official website is fair.game. FairGame’s official Twitter account is @FairCoinTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here.

FairGame Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “FairCoin is a decentralised virtual currency, distributed through a vast airdrop process during the 6th and 8th of March, 2014 . An approximate 49,750 addresses were logged for the giveaway, each able to claim 1000 FAIR per hour. Automated airdrop claiming methods had no effect, as each IP address could register once per hour, and 2 different captchas had to be solved. These security precautions were hidden till the day of distribution. FairCoin's vast distribution method allowed a good portion of the cryptocurrency community to claim a little bit of the 50,000,000 FairCoins, each. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FairGame directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade FairGame should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy FairGame using one of the exchanges listed above.

