F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV) Cut to “Neutral” at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler downgraded shares of F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has $173.00 price target on the network technology company’s stock, down from their previous price target of $197.00.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on FFIV. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of F5 from $265.00 to $240.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of F5 from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and dropped their price target for the company from $280.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of F5 from $270.00 to $225.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of F5 from $232.00 to $216.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of F5 from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $218.17.

Shares of NASDAQ FFIV opened at $148.33 on Wednesday. F5 has a 12-month low of $142.43 and a 12-month high of $249.00. The stock has a market cap of $8.97 billion, a PE ratio of 26.07, a P/E/G ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a 50-day moving average of $158.13 and a 200 day moving average of $190.08.

F5 ( NASDAQ:FFIV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The network technology company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.14. F5 had a net margin of 13.19% and a return on equity of 19.98%. The company had revenue of $634.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $634.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.70 EPS. F5’s revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that F5 will post 6.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other F5 news, EVP Ana Maria White sold 170 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.62, for a total transaction of $25,945.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,979 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,575,394.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other F5 news, Director Alan Higginson sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.73, for a total transaction of $164,730.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,921,575.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Ana Maria White sold 170 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.62, for a total transaction of $25,945.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 29,979 shares in the company, valued at $4,575,394.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,178 shares of company stock worth $712,229 in the last ninety days. 0.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of F5 by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,830,286 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,427,188,000 after purchasing an additional 96,873 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of F5 by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,574,937 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,373,834,000 after purchasing an additional 416,388 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of F5 by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,469,881 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,142,932,000 after purchasing an additional 517,198 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of F5 by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,875,830 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $391,955,000 after purchasing an additional 237,116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of F5 by 1,216.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,138,867 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $237,964,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052,330 shares in the last quarter. 91.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

F5, Inc provides multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions for the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company's multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions enable its customers to develop, deploy, operate, secure, and govern applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

