ExclusiveCoin Reaches Market Cap of $72,736.01 (EXCL)

ExclusiveCoin (EXCL) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on July 15th. ExclusiveCoin has a total market capitalization of $72,736.01 and $2,709.00 worth of ExclusiveCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, ExclusiveCoin has traded down 23% against the dollar. One ExclusiveCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0124 or 0.00000060 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

SuperFarm (SUPER) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000614 BTC.

Kanga Exchange Token (KNG) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00007076 BTC.

Star Atlas DAO (POLIS) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002303 BTC.

PAC Protocol (PAC) traded 25.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Millimeter (MM) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0592 or 0.00000286 BTC.

Footballcoin (XFC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000021 BTC.

DECOIN (DTEP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0653 or 0.00000315 BTC.

ColossusXT (COLX) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

MONK (MONK) traded 13.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000529 BTC.

GAIA Everworld (GAIA) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0110 or 0.00000053 BTC.

ExclusiveCoin Coin Profile

ExclusiveCoin (CRYPTO:EXCL) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on June 12th, 2016. ExclusiveCoin’s total supply is 5,851,627 coins. The Reddit community for ExclusiveCoin is /r/exclusivecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ExclusiveCoin’s official Twitter account is @exclusivecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. ExclusiveCoin’s official website is exclusivecoin.pw.

ExclusiveCoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Exclusive coin is a pure Proof of Stake alternative cryptocurrency. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ExclusiveCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ExclusiveCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ExclusiveCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

