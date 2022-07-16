Excelerate Energy (NYSE:EE) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $18.34

Excelerate Energy, Inc. (NYSE:EE – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as 18.34 and last traded at 18.50, with a volume of 8319 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at 19.86.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Excelerate Energy in a research note on Monday, May 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James began coverage on Excelerate Energy in a research note on Monday, May 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Excelerate Energy from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Stephens started coverage on shares of Excelerate Energy in a report on Monday, May 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com cut Excelerate Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of 32.00.

Excelerate Energy Price Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average price is 23.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Excelerate Energy

About Excelerate Energy

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Excelerate Energy stock. Matthews International Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Excelerate Energy, Inc. ( NYSE:EE Get Rating ) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 17,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $347,000.

Excelerate Energy, Inc provides flexible liquefied natural gas (LNG) solutions worldwide. The company offers floating regasification services, including floating storage and regasification units (FSRUs), infrastructure development, and LNG and natural gas supply, procurement, and distribution services; LNG terminal services; natural gas supply to-power projects; and a suite of smaller-scale gas distribution solutions.

