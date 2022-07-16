Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 262 Shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) by 13.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,655 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 262 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $228,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Global Payments by 2,266.8% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,895,022 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $391,349,000 after buying an additional 2,772,706 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Global Payments in the 4th quarter worth about $352,599,000. Boston Partners lifted its position in shares of Global Payments by 68.2% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,705,549 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $636,935,000 after purchasing an additional 1,908,708 shares during the period. Rivulet Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global Payments in the 4th quarter worth about $114,903,000. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd lifted its position in shares of Global Payments by 1,318.9% in the 1st quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 704,788 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $96,443,000 after purchasing an additional 655,117 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.53% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Global Payments

In related news, EVP David Lawrence Green sold 16,252 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.10, for a total value of $2,114,385.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 97,818 shares in the company, valued at $12,726,121.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.19% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Global Payments Stock Performance

GPN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Global Payments in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $151.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Global Payments from $175.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Global Payments from $195.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Global Payments from $175.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Stephens started coverage on shares of Global Payments in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $170.00 price target for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $179.86.

NYSE GPN traded up $3.47 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $114.80. 1,645,520 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,494,637. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $118.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $131.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.04. Global Payments Inc. has a 52 week low of $105.52 and a 52 week high of $196.88.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.05. Global Payments had a net margin of 11.66% and a return on equity of 8.79%. The business had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.72 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Global Payments Inc. will post 9.08 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.65%.

About Global Payments

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Business and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and on-line reporting services.

