Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,800 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after selling 111 shares during the quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $336,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sather Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 2.5% during the first quarter. Sather Financial Group Inc now owns 178,227 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $32,986,000 after buying an additional 4,270 shares in the last quarter. Patton Fund Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the first quarter worth about $3,043,000. FCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the first quarter worth about $1,176,000. Patten Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 5.1% during the first quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 2,272 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $420,000 after buying an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 39.1% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,616 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $299,000 after buying an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. 89.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:NXPI traded up $4.16 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $163.98. The company had a trading volume of 2,681,710 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,112,860. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $168.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $183.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.37, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.41. NXP Semiconductors has a one year low of $140.33 and a one year high of $239.91.

NXP Semiconductors ( NASDAQ:NXPI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The semiconductor provider reported $3.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.85 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $3.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.10 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 18.70% and a return on equity of 40.21%. Equities research analysts expect that NXP Semiconductors will post 12.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.845 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $3.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. NXP Semiconductors’s payout ratio is 41.99%.

NXPI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Citigroup cut shares of NXP Semiconductors from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $240.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $220.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $181.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $214.57.

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

