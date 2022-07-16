Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 4,910 Shares of Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:PBW)

Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:PBW – Get Rating) by 6.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 76,059 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,910 shares during the period. Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF accounts for about 1.0% of Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 0.36% of Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF worth $4,955,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Family Firm Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 45,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,235,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC increased its position in Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF by 3.7% in the first quarter. Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 6,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its position in Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 7,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $538,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. City Holding Co. boosted its stake in Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF by 98.9% during the fourth quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 563 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the period. Finally, TAP Consulting LLC purchased a new position in Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF during the fourth quarter worth $26,000.

Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSEARCA PBW traded down $0.03 on Friday, hitting $46.87. 251,804 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 583,443. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $48.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.84. Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF has a 52-week low of $40.52 and a 52-week high of $96.48.

