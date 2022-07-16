Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC Has $1.26 Million Stake in iShares Asia 50 ETF (NASDAQ:AIA)

Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Asia 50 ETF (NASDAQ:AIA – Get Rating) by 33.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,360 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,340 shares during the quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 0.07% of iShares Asia 50 ETF worth $1,260,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AIA. Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in iShares Asia 50 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Asia 50 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $54,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Asia 50 ETF by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 43,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,296,000 after purchasing an additional 3,997 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management grew its position in shares of iShares Asia 50 ETF by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 9,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $727,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Armor Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Asia 50 ETF by 38.4% in the fourth quarter. Armor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,203,000 after purchasing an additional 4,356 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Asia 50 ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AIA traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $60.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 38,554 shares, compared to its average volume of 99,738. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.89. iShares Asia 50 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $59.03 and a fifty-two week high of $89.96.

iShares Asia 50 ETF Announces Dividend

iShares Asia 50 ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th were given a $0.518 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th.

iShares Asia 50 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Asia 50 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Asia 50 Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted, market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to measure the performance of the 50 leading companies from four Asian markets: Hong Kong, Singapore, South Korea and Taiwan.

