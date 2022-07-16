Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 23.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,225 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $624,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,778,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,056,771,000 after purchasing an additional 511,775 shares during the period. Betterment LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 12,818,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,885,776,000 after buying an additional 229,967 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,118,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $900,024,000 after buying an additional 282,559 shares during the period. TIAA FSB grew its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 4.5% during the first quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 5,875,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $865,881,000 after buying an additional 254,262 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,390,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $792,941,000 after buying an additional 143,564 shares during the period.

Vanguard Value ETF Price Performance

VTV traded up $2.61 during trading on Friday, hitting $132.26. 2,282,542 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,670,637. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1 year low of $127.16 and a 1 year high of $151.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $136.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $142.70.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

