Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 9,670 Shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT)

Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT – Get Rating) by 7.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 133,441 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,670 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust were worth $3,025,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its stake in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 196.0% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 1,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 68.1% in the fourth quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 689 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $74,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $123,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 66.9% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 2,027 shares during the last quarter. 85.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently issued reports on ILPT. B. Riley cut their target price on Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from $30.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. JMP Securities cut Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th.

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust Stock Down 4.4 %

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust Cuts Dividend

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust stock traded down $0.47 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $10.11. 1,773,306 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 642,569. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $14.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.26. The company has a current ratio of 7.24, a quick ratio of 7.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74. The company has a market cap of $661.19 million, a PE ratio of 7.02 and a beta of 1.21. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust has a one year low of $10.07 and a one year high of $28.66.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 25th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 22nd. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.40%. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust’s payout ratio is 91.67%.

About Industrial Logistics Properties Trust

(Get Rating)

ILPT is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, that owns and leases industrial and logistics properties throughout the United States. ILPT is managed by the operating subsidiary of The RMR Group Inc (Nasdaq: RMR), an alternative asset management company that is headquartered in Newton, MA.

Featured Stories

