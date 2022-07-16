Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 42,476 Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX)

Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 42,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,964,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Altos Ventures Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Roblox in the 4th quarter worth about $8,539,770,000. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Roblox by 106.0% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 13,427,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,385,197,000 after purchasing an additional 6,908,284 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Roblox by 201.0% during the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 6,092,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,724,000 after purchasing an additional 4,068,653 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Roblox by 131,594.9% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,399,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $557,011,000 after purchasing an additional 5,395,391 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 12 West Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Roblox by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. 12 West Capital Management LP now owns 4,162,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,352,000 after purchasing an additional 450,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.00% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Manuel Bronstein sold 32,695 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.34, for a total transaction of $991,966.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 839,977 shares in the company, valued at $25,484,902.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CFO Michael Guthrie sold 7,882 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.34, for a total value of $239,139.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 208,343 shares in the company, valued at $6,321,126.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Manuel Bronstein sold 32,695 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.34, for a total transaction of $991,966.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 839,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,484,902.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 28.22% of the company’s stock.

NYSE RBLX traded up $2.28 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $39.77. The company had a trading volume of 28,323,429 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,122,172. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.73. Roblox Co. has a 1-year low of $21.65 and a 1-year high of $141.60. The company has a market cap of $21.55 billion, a PE ratio of -44.19 and a beta of 1.49. The business has a 50 day moving average of $32.02 and a 200-day moving average of $47.39.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.06). Roblox had a negative return on equity of 89.70% and a negative net margin of 25.01%. The business had revenue of $631.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $649.48 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.46) EPS. Roblox’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Roblox Co. will post -1.04 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America boosted their target price on Roblox from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Daiwa Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Roblox from $56.00 to $38.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Roblox from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Citigroup cut their target price on Roblox from $52.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Wedbush started coverage on Roblox in a research report on Monday, May 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.25.

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. The company offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital world; Roblox Education for learning experiences; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the human co-experience platform.

