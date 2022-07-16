Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 10,000 Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA)

Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $94,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TEVA. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 132,350,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,060,109,000 after acquiring an additional 13,474,099 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 49.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,273,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,240,000 after acquiring an additional 1,743,292 shares during the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 15,186,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,710,000 after acquiring an additional 1,015,500 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 2,596.1% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 965,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,731,000 after acquiring an additional 929,397 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patient Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in the 4th quarter worth about $6,007,000. Institutional investors own 45.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TEVA. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a report on Monday, June 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, March 25th. Barclays upgraded Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $11.00 to $13.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Piper Sandler lowered Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $11.00 to $7.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.71.

NYSE:TEVA traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $7.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,020,615 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,538,881. The company has a market capitalization of $7.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.22. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited has a 12 month low of $6.78 and a 12 month high of $10.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $8.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.44.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53. The company had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.75 billion. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a negative net margin of 3.95% and a positive return on equity of 24.04%. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited will post 2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Hafrun Fridriksdottir sold 130,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.22, for a total transaction of $1,068,600.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,401.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines, specialty medicines, and biopharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers sterile products, hormones, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in various dosage forms, including tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, transdermal patches, ointments, and creams.

