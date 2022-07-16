Everex (EVX) Hits Market Capitalization of $402,670.94

Everex (EVX) traded up 8.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on July 16th. One Everex coin can now be bought for $0.0177 or 0.00000085 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Everex has a market cap of $402,670.94 and approximately $4,650.00 worth of Everex was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Everex has traded 11.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004808 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $20,790.03 or 1.00000405 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00009161 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004811 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00003387 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Everex Coin Profile

Everex (CRYPTO:EVX) is a coin. Its genesis date was September 29th, 2017. Everex’s total supply is 25,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 22,700,000 coins. Everex’s official Twitter account is @everexio and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Everex is www.everex.io. The official message board for Everex is blog.everex.io. The Reddit community for Everex is /r/everex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Everex

According to CryptoCompare, “Everex is a blockchain-based capital transfer system that aims to enable and ease the financial inclusion of unbanked, or underbanked people around the world. Everex proposes the Cryptocash, a cryptocurrency, where each unit has its value pegged to, and a name based on, the fiat currency it represents. Users convert local fiat currencies to Cryptocash using a currency exchange and transfer the coins to their Everex wallet. Cryptocash balances are provably underwritten by actual balances held in accounts of licensed financial institutions. The Everex system provides its users access to financial services using Cryptocash, without the volatility issues of existing, non-stablecoin cryptocurrencies. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Everex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Everex should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Everex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

