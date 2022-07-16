Evercore ISI Cuts C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) Price Target to $112.00

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Evercore ISI from $115.00 to $112.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an in-line rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $95.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Wolfe Research lowered C.H. Robinson Worldwide from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a report on Monday, June 27th. They issued an underperform rating and a $102.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, C.H. Robinson Worldwide has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $109.90.

CHRW stock opened at $98.48 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $103.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $102.76. The stock has a market cap of $12.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.91, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.73. C.H. Robinson Worldwide has a fifty-two week low of $84.67 and a fifty-two week high of $115.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide ( NASDAQ:CHRW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $6.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.96 billion. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a return on equity of 47.22% and a net margin of 3.75%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.28 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that C.H. Robinson Worldwide will post 7.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 2nd. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.07%.

In other C.H. Robinson Worldwide news, CEO Robert C. Biesterfeld, Jr. sold 21,694 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.46, for a total transaction of $2,418,013.24. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 181,610 shares in the company, valued at $20,242,250.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other C.H. Robinson Worldwide news, CFO Michael Paul Zechmeister sold 2,819 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.25, for a total transaction of $322,070.75. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 48,207 shares in the company, valued at $5,507,649.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert C. Biesterfeld, Jr. sold 21,694 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.46, for a total value of $2,418,013.24. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 181,610 shares in the company, valued at $20,242,250.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 64,679 shares of company stock worth $7,167,699. 1.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 2.8% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 5,819 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $627,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 7,902 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $850,000 after acquiring an additional 785 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. lifted its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 10,884 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,171,000 after acquiring an additional 1,482 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 34,144 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,675,000 after acquiring an additional 933 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 5,514.2% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 6,737 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $726,000 after acquiring an additional 6,617 shares in the last quarter. 93.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services and logistics solutions to companies in various industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation brokerage services, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that comprise the shipment service of freight in containers or trailers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel ocean common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and provides door-to-door services.

