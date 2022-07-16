EvenCoin (EVN) Market Cap Achieves $12,685.35

EvenCoin (EVN) traded down 20% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on July 16th. In the last seven days, EvenCoin has traded 11.3% higher against the dollar. EvenCoin has a market capitalization of $12,685.35 and approximately $59,502.00 worth of EvenCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One EvenCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

EvenCoin Profile

EVN is a coin. EvenCoin’s total supply is 31,247,851 coins and its circulating supply is 31,247,621 coins. EvenCoin’s official Twitter account is @Envion_org and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for EvenCoin is www.evencoin.io.

Buying and Selling EvenCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Envion builds fully automatized mobile mining units inside standardized intermodal shipping containers that can be shipped to any location in the world within days or weeks. Envion mining units use low-priced green energy directly at the source — near the shore, in the desert or in other remote locations. The EVN token is an ERC-20 Ethereum-based token that grants their holders the right to receive 100% of the earnings from Envion's proprietary mining operation, 35% of Envion’s earnings with third-party operations and voting rights. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EvenCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade EvenCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase EvenCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

