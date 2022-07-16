Ethereum Yield Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $18.00 (ETHY)

Ethereum Yield (ETHY) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on July 16th. One Ethereum Yield coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.53 or 0.00007244 BTC on exchanges. Ethereum Yield has a total market cap of $153,375.57 and $18.00 worth of Ethereum Yield was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Ethereum Yield has traded 10% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ethereum Yield Profile

Ethereum Yield (ETHY) is a coin. Ethereum Yield’s total supply is 500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 100,000 coins. Ethereum Yield’s official Twitter account is @EthereumYield. Ethereum Yield’s official website is ethereumyield.farm. The official message board for Ethereum Yield is docs.ethereumyield.farm.

Ethereum Yield Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ETHY is a deflationary yield farming coin. ETHY is also the governance token, for managing all EVaults. Users are incentivised to stake Uniswap liquidity provider tokens. Fees from these tokens are farmed. A percentage of these fees goes toward the autonomous strategies like liquidating LP tokens, and performing an (`ETH-ETHY`) buy back (increasing the price). Any purchased ETHY tokens will be distributed to stakers/farmers. ETHY holders will be able to vote on proposals– so long as they have staked liquidity in the pools. The community will decide everything from developer fees and site design to the exact farming options available. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum Yield directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ethereum Yield should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ethereum Yield using one of the exchanges listed above.

