Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) Price Target Lowered to $270.00 at Morgan Stanley

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Morgan Stanley from $313.00 to $270.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on ESS. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Essex Property Trust from $400.00 to $340.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Essex Property Trust from $316.00 to $235.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Essex Property Trust in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Essex Property Trust from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $378.00 to $320.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Essex Property Trust from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $314.88.

ESS opened at $265.45 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $17.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.95, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $273.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $314.80. Essex Property Trust has a twelve month low of $250.62 and a twelve month high of $363.36.

Essex Property Trust ( NYSE:ESS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.35 by ($2.23). Essex Property Trust had a net margin of 26.81% and a return on equity of 5.25%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.07 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Essex Property Trust will post 14.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th were paid a $2.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $8.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.32%. Essex Property Trust’s payout ratio is 145.70%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ESS. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Essex Property Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $721,012,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in Essex Property Trust by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,219,447 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,814,408,000 after purchasing an additional 316,868 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its stake in Essex Property Trust by 43.1% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 858,462 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $296,594,000 after purchasing an additional 258,581 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Essex Property Trust by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,686,520 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,355,194,000 after purchasing an additional 242,033 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Essex Property Trust by 71.4% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 466,253 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $161,081,000 after purchasing an additional 194,288 shares in the last quarter. 96.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 246 apartment communities comprising approximately 60,000 apartment homes with an additional 6 properties in various stages of active development.

