Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty-one research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $314.88.

ESS has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Essex Property Trust in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered Essex Property Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $378.00 to $320.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Essex Property Trust from $371.00 to $314.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Barclays lowered Essex Property Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $367.00 to $310.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on Essex Property Trust from $342.00 to $273.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 27th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Essex Property Trust

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Essex Property Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in Essex Property Trust during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Essex Property Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Essex Property Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank raised its position in Essex Property Trust by 53.5% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 132 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.09% of the company’s stock.

Essex Property Trust Stock Performance

Shares of Essex Property Trust stock opened at $265.45 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $17.34 billion, a PE ratio of 43.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.76. Essex Property Trust has a 52 week low of $250.62 and a 52 week high of $363.36. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $273.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $314.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.35 by ($2.23). Essex Property Trust had a return on equity of 5.25% and a net margin of 26.81%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.07 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Essex Property Trust will post 14.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Essex Property Trust Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th were given a $2.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $8.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.32%. Essex Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 145.70%.

Essex Property Trust Company Profile

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 246 apartment communities comprising approximately 60,000 apartment homes with an additional 6 properties in various stages of active development.

