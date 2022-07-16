Esquire Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESQ) Short Interest Up 146.7% in June

Esquire Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESQ – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 158,600 shares, an increase of 146.7% from the June 15th total of 64,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 57,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.8 days. Approximately 2.3% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Esquire Financial

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Esquire Financial by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 779,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,636,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Esquire Financial by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 297,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,987,000 after buying an additional 1,743 shares in the last quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC lifted its position in Esquire Financial by 28.3% during the 1st quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 160,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,394,000 after buying an additional 35,392 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. lifted its position in Esquire Financial by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 103,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,481,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Esquire Financial by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 99,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,352,000 after buying an additional 7,193 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.20% of the company’s stock.

Esquire Financial Price Performance

ESQ stock traded up $0.91 on Friday, reaching $33.96. 23,484 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 98,294. Esquire Financial has a 12 month low of $22.96 and a 12 month high of $39.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $35.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $274.40 million, a PE ratio of 14.27 and a beta of 0.90.

Esquire Financial Announces Dividend

Esquire Financial ( NASDAQ:ESQ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $17.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.10 million. Esquire Financial had a net margin of 28.34% and a return on equity of 14.59%. As a group, research analysts expect that Esquire Financial will post 2.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th were paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. Esquire Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.13%.

About Esquire Financial

Esquire Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Esquire Bank, National Association that provides commercial banking products and services to legal industry and small businesses, and commercial and retail customers in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, money market, and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

