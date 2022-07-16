Espey Mfg. & Electronics Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:ESP) Short Interest Down 84.2% in June

Espey Mfg. & Electronics Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:ESP – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decline of 84.2% from the June 15th total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Espey Mfg. & Electronics stock. Secure Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Espey Mfg. & Electronics Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:ESP – Get Rating) by 8.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 48,900 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,620 shares during the quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC owned about 1.81% of Espey Mfg. & Electronics worth $680,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.42% of the company’s stock.

ESP traded up $0.92 during trading on Friday, reaching $14.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,212 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,669. Espey Mfg. & Electronics has a 1 year low of $12.39 and a 1 year high of $16.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.30 and a beta of 0.20.

Espey Mfg. & Electronics ( NYSEAMERICAN:ESP Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter. Espey Mfg. & Electronics had a net margin of 5.67% and a return on equity of 6.06%. The business had revenue of $8.62 million for the quarter.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Espey Mfg. & Electronics from a “d+” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, June 9th.

Espey Mfg. & Electronics Corp., a power electronics design and original equipment manufacturing company, designs, manufactures, and tests electronic equipment primarily for use in military and industrial applications in the United States and internationally. The company's principal products include power supplies, power converters, filters, power transformers, magnetic components, power distribution equipment, UPS systems, antennas, and high-power radar systems for use in AC and DC locomotives, shipboard power, shipboard radar, airborne power, ground-based radar, and ground mobile power applications.

