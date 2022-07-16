Ergo One Day Volume Hits $403,891.00 (ERG)

Ergo (ERG) traded up 2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on July 15th. Ergo has a total market capitalization of $55.12 million and approximately $403,891.00 worth of Ergo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Ergo has traded 8.2% lower against the dollar. One Ergo coin can currently be purchased for about $1.72 or 0.00008308 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20,723.68 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1,221.17 or 0.05892618 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0627 or 0.00000303 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.30 or 0.00025591 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.50 or 0.00248515 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $138.53 or 0.00668455 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 38.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001624 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.87 or 0.00071777 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $105.27 or 0.00507985 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00005981 BTC.

About Ergo

ERG is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Autolykos hashing algorithm. Ergo’s total supply is 35,316,150 coins and its circulating supply is 32,012,428 coins. Ergo’s official Twitter account is @ergoplatformorg and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Ergo is ergoplatform.org.

Ergo Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ergo builds advanced cryptographic features and radically new DeFi functionality on the rock-solid foundations laid by a decade of blockchain theory and development. Ergo is the open protocol that implements modern scientific ideas in the blockchain area. Ergo operates an open contributor model where anyone is welcome to contribute. EFYT (Ergo First Year Tokens) served the dual purposes of helping to build an early community of stake holders and enthusiasts for Ergo and of raising a small amount of funds for the platform before launch to fund development, promotion etc. EFYT is strictly a Waves token and is not the same as an ERG, which is the Ergo mainnet native token mined after Ergo’s mainnet launch. EFYT were swapped with a fraction of the ERG mined within the first 1 year post mainnet launch (July 1st 2019) “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ergo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ergo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ergo using one of the exchanges listed above.

