Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Lululemon Athletica Inc.’s Q2 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:LULU)

Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q2 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research note issued to investors on Monday, July 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Konik forecasts that the apparel retailer will post earnings per share of $1.84 for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Underperform” rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Lululemon Athletica’s current full-year earnings is $9.47 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Lululemon Athletica’s Q3 2023 earnings at $1.74 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $4.19 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $9.25 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $1.61 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $2.02 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.93 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $10.25 EPS.

Get Lululemon Athletica alerts:

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 2nd. The apparel retailer reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.05. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 39.23% and a net margin of 15.36%. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.16 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Lululemon Athletica Stock Performance

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on LULU. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Lululemon Athletica to a “hold” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $425.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. KGI Securities downgraded Lululemon Athletica from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Bank of America upped their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $420.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $423.00 to $427.00 in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $414.60.

Shares of LULU opened at $286.41 on Thursday. Lululemon Athletica has a 52-week low of $251.51 and a 52-week high of $485.83. The business’s fifty day moving average is $285.77 and its 200-day moving average is $321.09. The firm has a market cap of $36.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.39, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.30.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lululemon Athletica

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LULU. CAPROCK Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 604 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd grew its position in Lululemon Athletica by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 3,046 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,192,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in Lululemon Athletica by 126.2% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,029 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $403,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares during the period. Caliber Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Lululemon Athletica by 16.8% in the 4th quarter. Caliber Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,624 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,521,000 after purchasing an additional 666 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its position in Lululemon Athletica by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 13,121 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $5,136,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.48% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Lululemon Athletica

In other news, Director Kourtney Gibson purchased 200 shares of Lululemon Athletica stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $280.12 per share, with a total value of $56,024.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $364,716.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Lululemon Athletica announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, March 29th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the apparel retailer to buy up to 2.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

About Lululemon Athletica

(Get Rating)

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Lululemon Athletica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lululemon Athletica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.