Equifax (NYSE:EFX) Now Covered by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Equifax (NYSE:EFX) in a report issued on Tuesday morning. The firm issued an equal weight rating and a $200.00 price target on the credit services provider's stock.

EFX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Equifax from $300.00 to $244.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Equifax from $250.00 to $227.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Equifax from $255.00 to $221.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Equifax from $254.00 to $223.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Equifax from $250.00 to $215.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $250.43.

Equifax Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of EFX stock opened at $192.42 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.48. Equifax has a 1 year low of $169.25 and a 1 year high of $300.11. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $189.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $217.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

Equifax Announces Dividend

Equifax (NYSE:EFX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The credit services provider reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.07. Equifax had a net margin of 15.06% and a return on equity of 26.93%. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.97 EPS. The business's revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Equifax will post 8.1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 25th were paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 24th. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.20%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Mark W. Begor sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.74, for a total transaction of $3,071,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 43,692 shares in the company, valued at $8,945,500.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Equifax

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EFX. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Equifax by 119.2% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 27,894 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $8,167,000 after purchasing an additional 15,169 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Equifax by 131.6% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,112,175 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $911,215,000 after buying an additional 1,768,646 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in shares of Equifax by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 15,831 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,635,000 after buying an additional 953 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Equifax by 18.1% in the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 3,687 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,080,000 after buying an additional 564 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Equifax by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 16,132 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,723,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. 90.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Equifax Company Profile

Equifax Inc provides information solutions and human resources business process automation outsourcing services for businesses, governments, and consumers. The company operates through three segments: Workforce Solutions, U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), and International. The Workforce Solutions segment offers employment, income, criminal history, and social security number verification services, as well as payroll-based transaction, employment tax management, and identity theft protection products.

