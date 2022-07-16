EPR Properties Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.28 (NYSE:EPR)

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, July 15th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, July 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.275 per share by the real estate investment trust on Monday, August 15th. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 28th.
EPR Properties has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 29.7% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. EPR Properties has a dividend payout ratio of 138.7% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect EPR Properties to earn $4.61 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.30 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 71.6%.
EPR Properties Price Performance
Shares of EPR stock opened at $49.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 8.14 and a current ratio of 8.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.56. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $48.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.38. EPR Properties has a 52-week low of $41.14 and a 52-week high of $56.38.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several research firms have recently issued reports on EPR. Janney Montgomery Scott raised EPR Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. StockNews.com raised shares of EPR Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of EPR Properties from $51.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.70.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of EPR Properties by 1.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,230,223 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $614,406,000 after purchasing an additional 126,217 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in EPR Properties by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,114,285 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $226,203,000 after acquiring an additional 523,061 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in EPR Properties by 24.5% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,708,349 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $93,463,000 after acquiring an additional 336,729 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in EPR Properties by 5.3% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,024,623 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $56,058,000 after acquiring an additional 51,195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of EPR Properties by 44.2% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 109,878 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,011,000 after purchasing an additional 33,703 shares during the period. 78.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About EPR Properties
EPR Properties is a leading experiential net lease real estate investment trust (REIT), specializing in select enduring experiential properties in the real estate industry. We focus on real estate venues which create value by facilitating out of home leisure and recreation experiences where consumers choose to spend their discretionary time and money.
