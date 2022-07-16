EOS Price Reaches $1.01 (EOS)

EOS (EOS) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on July 16th. Over the last seven days, EOS has traded 2.7% lower against the dollar. EOS has a market cap of $1.00 billion and $146.85 million worth of EOS was traded on exchanges in the last day. One EOS coin can currently be bought for about $1.01 or 0.00004709 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ark (ARK) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002072 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0216 or 0.00000101 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0573 or 0.00000268 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000039 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Acet (ACT) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000065 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Atlantis Metaverse (TAU) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000044 BTC.

EOS is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It launched on July 1st, 2017. EOS’s total supply is 1,060,078,668 coins and its circulating supply is 994,599,936 coins. The official website for EOS is eos.io. EOS’s official Twitter account is @EOS_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for EOS is /r/EOS and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “EOS.IO is software that introduces a blockchain architecture designed to enable vertical and horizontal scaling of decentralized applications (the “EOS.IO Software”). This is achieved through an operating system-like construct upon which applications can be built. The software provides accounts, authentication, databases, asynchronous communication and the scheduling of applications across multiple CPU cores and/or clusters. The resulting technology is a blockchain architecture that has the potential to scale to millions of transactions per second, eliminates user fees and allows for quick and easy deployment of decentralized applications. For more information, please read the EOS.IO Technical White Paper. Blockexplorer: https://eospark.com/ In the case of EOS, circulating supply and total supply are available but max supply is not available, which indicates that EOS supply is infinite. The current cap is 1 billion tokens, there will be an inflation of up to 5% per annum to reward the block producers and they may use these to sell or to invest back into EOS dapps. Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (main source), Bloks.io (backup) “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EOS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EOS should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy EOS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

