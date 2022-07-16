EOS Price Reaches $1.01 (EOS)

EOS (EOS) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on July 16th. Over the last seven days, EOS has traded 2.7% lower against the dollar. EOS has a market cap of $1.00 billion and $146.85 million worth of EOS was traded on exchanges in the last day. One EOS coin can currently be bought for about $1.01 or 0.00004709 BTC on popular exchanges.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Ark (ARK) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002072 BTC.
- Lamden (TAU) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0216 or 0.00000101 BTC.
- Oxygen (OXY) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0573 or 0.00000268 BTC.
- Credits (CS) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000039 BTC.
- ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000024 BTC.
- Acet (ACT) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000065 BTC.
- SelfSell (SSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Oxycoin (OXY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- BitWhite (BTW) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000005 BTC.
- Atlantis Metaverse (TAU) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000044 BTC.
EOS Coin Profile
EOS is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It launched on July 1st, 2017. EOS’s total supply is 1,060,078,668 coins and its circulating supply is 994,599,936 coins. The official website for EOS is eos.io. EOS’s official Twitter account is @EOS_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for EOS is /r/EOS and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
EOS Coin Trading
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EOS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EOS should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy EOS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
Receive News & Updates for EOS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for EOS and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.