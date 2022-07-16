Envestnet (NYSE:ENV) Price Target Lowered to $80.00 at JMP Securities

Envestnet (NYSE:ENV – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by JMP Securities from $97.00 to $80.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a market outperform rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Envestnet in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. DA Davidson reduced their price target on Envestnet from $86.00 to $70.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. TheStreet lowered Envestnet from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Friday, June 17th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Envestnet from $73.00 to $54.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on Envestnet from $90.00 to $73.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Envestnet has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $74.14.

Envestnet Trading Up 1.4 %

NYSE:ENV opened at $50.86 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.82. Envestnet has a fifty-two week low of $49.08 and a fifty-two week high of $85.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $58.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.52. The stock has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a PE ratio of -181.64 and a beta of 1.16.

Insider Activity

Envestnet ( NYSE:ENV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $321.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $323.83 million. Envestnet had a negative net margin of 1.26% and a positive return on equity of 8.83%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.49 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Envestnet will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Envestnet news, CEO William Crager acquired 920 shares of Envestnet stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $53.79 per share, with a total value of $49,486.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 306,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,472,703.39. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Envestnet

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Envestnet by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 8,082 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $641,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Envestnet by 0.6% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 41,017 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,053,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Envestnet by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 13,550 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,075,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its stake in shares of Envestnet by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 34,432 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,732,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Envestnet by 8.7% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,346 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares in the last quarter.

About Envestnet

Envestnet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management software and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Envestnet Wealth Solutions and Envestnet Data & Analytics segments. The company's product and services include Envestnet | Enterprise, which provides an end-to-end open architecture wealth management platform, as well as offers data aggregation and reporting, data analytics, and digital advice capabilities; Envestnet | Tamarac that provides trading, rebalancing, portfolio accounting, performance reporting, and client relationship management software; and Envestnet | MoneyGuide that provides goals-based financial planning solutions to the financial services industry.

