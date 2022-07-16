Entrepreneur Universe Bright Group (OTCMKTS:EUBG) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Entrepreneur Universe Bright Group (OTCMKTS:EUBG – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, a decrease of 75.0% from the June 15th total of 7,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 98,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Entrepreneur Universe Bright Group Price Performance
OTCMKTS EUBG traded down $0.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.25. 126,000 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,549. Entrepreneur Universe Bright Group has a 12-month low of $0.14 and a 12-month high of $0.53. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.25 and a 200-day moving average of $0.33.
Entrepreneur Universe Bright Group Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Entrepreneur Universe Bright Group (EUBG)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 7/11 – 7/15
- Is Coupang’s Stock On The Verge Of A Turnaround?
- Should You Have These Two Banks In Your Portfolio?
- Why Shopify Stock Split…And is as Shoppable as Ever
- Verint Systems Stock is a Customer Engagement Play
Receive News & Ratings for Entrepreneur Universe Bright Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entrepreneur Universe Bright Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.