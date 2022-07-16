Entrepreneur Universe Bright Group (OTCMKTS:EUBG) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Entrepreneur Universe Bright Group (OTCMKTS:EUBG – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, a decrease of 75.0% from the June 15th total of 7,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 98,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS EUBG traded down $0.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.25. 126,000 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,549. Entrepreneur Universe Bright Group has a 12-month low of $0.14 and a 12-month high of $0.53. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.25 and a 200-day moving average of $0.33.

Entrepreneur Universe Bright Group, through its subsidiaries, provides digital marketing consultation services in Hong Kong and China. It offers consulting, sourcing, and marketing services; digital training related services; and key opinion leaders (KOL) training coordination and KOL training services.

